Transcript for 9th coronavirus death reported in U.S.

Right now we're gonna turn to the corona virus emergency this morning Amazon says one of its employees in Seattle is infected. And now health officials in North Carolina are contacting people who do a cross country flight with a man who tested positive for the virus. This morning a deep cleaning under way on airplanes. As health officials race to contact passengers who flew with one of the country's newest corona virus patients. We arguing in starting now work amount to Trace folks and in media contacts and that they would of had. And that includes going back to me Hampshire folks on on that plate are made aware North Carolina announcing the State's first case a man who traveled from Washington State. To the Raleigh Durham airport. He visited the nursing home near Seattle struggling with an outbreak of the virus at least nine people have now died in Washington State many from that facility. Families of the nursing home residents now demanding answers including Vanessa Phelps who says she hasn't been able to talk to her ninety year old mother since Saturday. None of us can get through and they nobody's allowed an error so we're just shot out. It's terrific. You know my mom being there are all alone and I age is just it's heartbreaking. And it's unacceptable. More than 200 people who worked at or live in the facility are showing signs of the virus and twelve local firefighters are now quarantined and showing. Flu like symptoms in Seattle Amazon now says one of its employees is infected. Deep cleaning now underway at the office in New York Governor Cuomo is calling the spread inevitable after confirming a second case outside New York City. A lawyer who commutes to Grand Central station worldwide the number of cases now topping 93000. The World Health Organization says the virus may have a higher death rate. And previously reported 3.4 percent of known patients have died compared to just point 1% a flu patients. And now new concerns about who's being screened at airport after this announcement from vice president Mike Pence Monday night. There will be a 100% screening all direct flights at all airports. Across. Italy and across South Korea. But Chloe frowning he is on her way home from Italy had to connect through Amsterdam and he says there was no screening as of right now. We have not experienced any sort of action based on anything regarding about it. Irish. And at least one senator is now urging the airlines to waive all cancellation fees. Meanwhile when it comes to supplies consumers are seeing more price gouging the hand sanitize or pure Rell was selling for nearly a 150. Dollars on line.

