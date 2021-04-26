Transcript for Academy Awards: behind the scenes

Despite winning best director and best picture Chloe Zhao says the vibes after Hollywood's biggest night can be summed up like vets. Very very happy and grateful and very hungry. Need food none of the big parties are governors ball this year. But still a celebration for the breakout star of the Oscars you John unit winning best supporting actress recent threat. It finally. Sure revealing backstage that shooting the movie was a far cry from Brad Pitt and the glamour of Hollywood was hot and humid. He's Smart trader at. While you remember raises tablet thing at this point but that hustle paid off just like it did for her who's now how. Half weights he got status after winning best original song to Phil's crazy. To be winning it together we was speechless I still don't believe I'm hearing bout and Tyler Perry revealing backstage his inspiration. That emotional speech after being awarded the Jeanne Herschel humanitarian award. I'm hoping that we just. Lay aside all a lot of the partisanship in this lead in the middle and find common ground and we're hoping that's horrible. But my sons for your kids or everybody's kids. Now as an amazing speech stare and although there aren't any official after parties this year don't feel too bad for everybody the nominees and the Big Five categories. We'll go home what's flag bags worth a staggering. 205. Thousand dollars you guys not bad at all also not bad that talked to got on the air Arlington very much a little bow -- action on Monday morning and I Tyler Perry refused hate daily that's what I'm saying I'm refusing eight daily refusing hate daily what do message it was a great speech yet happily all right thank you so we appreciate it.

