Transcript for Acting attorney general to testify to Congress

We turn out to the showdown on Capitol Hill today acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker will be facing questions about the Russian investigation in his interactions with president trump. Whitaker agreed to testify after a daylong standoff with Democrats over that part of a subpoena ABC's locals are opting has the latest from Washington Mona good morning. Good morning today Democrats won a question would occur while he still the head of the Justice Department. But the clock is ticking as William Barr gets one step closer to becoming the new attorney general. The showdown between acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker and Democrats ends in a compromise Jerry Nadler chairman of the Judiciary Committee tweeting. The hearing is back on this morning the fallout came after Democrats prepared a subpoena. Just in case Whitaker didn't answer their questions. Well before the first question had been asked Whitaker in a statement to the committee accuse them of DV eating quote. From historic practice and protocol Whitaker is the first cabinet official to appear before the new congress. The questioning will center on would agree conversations. With White House officials the president and his role in the Muller probe which last week Whitaker indicated. Is coming to a close. Not been fully briefed on the investigation and you know I look forward to. Drip from Moeller. Delivering the final report. The House Intelligence Committee is also launching a sweeping investigation. Into the president his family his finances. And possible Russia ties the president lashing out in a tweet calling to scrutiny quote presidential harassment. If there is going to be peace and legislation. There cannot be war. And investigation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi referring to it as their constitutional responsibility. We will not surrender our constitutional responsibility. For oversight. At that we make us delinquent in her duties. And when president trouble pointed it would occur as acting attorney general. Democrats called on hand to recuse himself from the Muller investigation because he has criticized in the past. But it is important to note today Tenet. That there is no evidence that he is interfered and it again that hearing is this morning at 9:30 AM. And another busy via Capitol Hill will be tracking those developments there and I think you.

