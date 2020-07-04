Transcript for Acting Navy secretary apologizes

This morning a stunning reversal from the acting secretary of the navy apologizing for calling the fired captain. Of the USS Theodore Roosevelt stupid and nine. Video posted from the Roosevelt just days ago ship sailors cheering in support of captain Bret Croshere. Acting secretary Thomas monthly. Has just fired accounted for writing the letter which was leaked to the media criticizing the military's response to a cope a nineteen outbreak on his aircraft carrier. Those images of cheering sailors prompted mumbling to fly don't want to address the crew and a profanity only speech over the ship's public address system. If he didn't think that information. It was gonna get out into the public. Davis age you're naive or too stupid to be declared an officer just like us. Several times in the recording you hear voices on the shipped sounding disgusted with mob these accusations. It was despray. Pat tell you one other thing yeah because he did that keep that in a public forum. It's now become a big controversy. That it's. What did you hear them. So it could. It's proceeds of that. But now mom leaves apologizing in a statement overnight writing quote. I do not think captain Brett Croshere is naive or stupid he sent his alarming email. With the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship. Just hours before his apology mommy said his message on the ship was quote spoken from the heart. Meanwhile president trump last night said he may get involved in the matter. So the latter shouldn't have been sent with all of that said his career prior to that was very good. So I'm gonna get involved and see exactly what's going on there because I don't want to destroy somebody for having a bad day. And ask for captain Croshere he's also recovering from the virus.

