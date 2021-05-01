Transcript for Actress Tanya Roberts still alive, publicist says

Now to the stunning new development involving 65 year old James Bonn actress Tonya Roberts her publicist and her husband confirmed that she died on Sunday. But now the reporting that she's alive Wilkens is here now. Well can you help us sort this out yeah it's it's a tricky one Mona. Listen to this as I held her and her last moments she opened her eyes I was able to see her beautiful eyes one last time Tonya had the most beautiful eyes. That is what time his longtime boyfriend has told media outlets of his final moments with the Charlie's Angels actress the only problem though. They weren't her final moments. Tonya Roberts. It's you can see her right there actually she returned from walking her dogs on Christmas Eve. And then she collapsed she's been on a ventilator ever since battling a viral infection un related to cope in nineteen. On Sunday her publicist told TMZ that Roberts had passed away after her longtime boyfriend. Had said goodbye to her thinking he held her during her final moments only to realize. She was still alive after receiving a call from the hospital in the middle of an interview. At 10 AM on Monday morning to add to the confusion Roberts official FaceBook page and her publicist social media accounts. Still reflect the idea that she is dead. So I spoke briefly with her publicist Mike dingle who says her condition now is dire and that prayers are still needed. For the 70 show actress this morning but yet she still alive her boyfriend says she's having problems with her liver function at the time of the hostel in station. Though in a December 19 FaceBook live she says she was still working out and staying active so. A lot of back and forth but the bottom line is she still alive condition is dire. This morning Mona. Well thank you and we are wishing her he speedy recovery that's right.

