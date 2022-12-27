Airline meltdown

The chaos at Southwest Airlines was blamed on more than just the weather. Thousands of flights were canceled, and travelers could be stranded for several more days. ABC News’ Morgan Norwood reports.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live