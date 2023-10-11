Airstrikes across Gaza

Israeli jets reportedly hit hundreds of new targets as troops prepare for a potential ground invasion. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the harrowing tales of survival coming from the conflict.

October 11, 2023

