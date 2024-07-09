Alec Baldwin trial set to begin

A new ruling by the judge is a setback for prosecutors in the actor's involuntary manslaughter trial. ABC News' Andrew Dymburt explains.

July 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live