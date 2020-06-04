Transcript for Some Americans continue to defy stay-at-home order

This morning a declaration of defiance Louisiana we're not here yet and are as much as we do. Fear living like prisoners in our poems. Church pastor Tony spell refusing to listen to the states stay at home order. Instead welcoming more than a thousand parishioners to his service. Spell already facing charges for ignoring the stay at home order half a dozen times but it. The violations of the governor mark field but his lawyer says the charges are unconstitutional. And says churches are exempt from the federal constitution. And the state constitution protects our right of free exercise our right to peacefully assembled at. While spell this congregation is not alone in its defiance and Virginia church goers lined up for a socially distant Palm Sunday service. Receiving fronds in the trunk of their cars a similar event in Florida but for some cities good weather was all it took to draw out the crowds of people gathering in San Francisco. Flooding Washington DC's famous seafood wharf Saturday. And strolling New York's Central Park despite the city's dep told lurching high your every day this week. Me Wallace some states like Michigan impose fines for defying social distancing mandates nine other states are still refusing to issue stay at home orders altogether. Pass a stalled there and Louisiana says Sunday's gathering with the second most attend that service of the year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.