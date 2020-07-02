Transcript for Americans test positive for coronavirus

We begin without breaking news on the floor the buyers emergency dozens of additional people are now infected on a cruise ship. Including eight Americans thousands of people are on board the ship off Japan worldwide more than 31000 cases are reported with more than 600 deaths and now anger and grief is growing in China for Doctor Who tried to sound the alarm died. From the virus. This morning the number of corona requires patience on a quarantine cruise ship has tripled. Another 41 people on the ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the virus bringing the total to 61. Another cruise ship is in fourteen in Hong Kong. After eight passengers caught the virus in total 7000 people are now quarantine on the ships including hundreds of Americans. New Orleans are actually how this with a stop. For wearing masks and gloves and China this doctor is being called a national hero after becoming one of the hundreds of patients to die. The 34 year old is shoot the first warning about the krona virus posting a message back on December 30. Telling other medical professionals about patients in Wuhan with symptoms similar to SARS. Reports say he was warned by authorities days later for spreading rumors it was forced to sign a letter saying he had made false comment. The doctor continued to see patients. Until he himself started showing symptoms back in the US to more planes packed with Americans evacuating China are set to land at two military bases today. Pictures from the Department of Defense show rooms that aptly airfield in Nebraska. For passengers will be quarantined for two weeks they'll have Wi-Fi TV's exercise areas in gains for children. But no access to anyone except the medical professionals and pool protective gear. None of our staff has said they don't want him sent to do this this is this is what we've signed a force this is our current. So are all here in the meantime health officials say they're learning more about the virus including its DNA. But they caution there are still many unknowns about the virus including its origin. To put it bluntly. We shadow boxing. We need to bring this minus out into the light so we cannot tacky it. For openly. US health officials are now asking the military to designate areas near airports that could be used to core team more Americans just in case.

