Amusement park plot averted?

Police in Colorado are investigating after the body of a heavily armed man was found at the park over the weekend along with explosives. ABC's Rhiannon Ally has more.

October 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live