Transcript for Andrew Luck retires from the NFL

Well next to the bombshell in the NFL one of the league's top quarterbacks is retiring just weeks before his thirtieth birthday with a new baby on the way Andrew Locke is walking away from millions of dollars now some of his critics are claiming Milan hills. Artist top as the generation before them. It's the announcement sending shockwaves through football I can't believe that we're having this conversation about and you look. Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck retiring after seven seasons are airman retire. This is not news decision. On a source artists decision in my life he was at the top of his game with the colts but it's calling it quits just two weeks before the start of the regular season. Andrew Luck during his speech Davis gave us the reason he just couldn't continue to fight. Injuring pain rehab and he felt like he just kept. Going for him the quarterbacks are for years of debilitating injuries and was sidelined the entire 2017 season. War backlash. Winning the comeback player of the year award. Fervent soccer in this process and I haven't Amerigroup where of the Wi-Fi on oil of the decision stunned fans in his teammates at this weekend's pre season game. It won't studio estimates that some of these fans are. And it didn't look starts to. Some fans are learning the news in the stands booed law as he walked off the field I do line if I didn't say where further action. And it hurt some sports commentators questioned walks reasons for retiring. Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb ignited controversy for this tweet saying retiring 'cause rehabbing his two heart is the most millennial thing ever. Reports say Locke has been mulling retirement for weeks after announcing in June that his wife is pregnant with their first child. And with the dangers of the game becoming more apparent the young quarterback is now walking away from his 123. Million dollar contract. Looks former head coach chuck we're gonna releasing a statement saying it took great curse to make its decision to walk away from the game. He dear what is Hart told M and I am proud of him for being honest with himself in the team. The colts reportedly gave block 24 million dollars and on our earned a bonus money they. Could have withheld some fans earned Kurt saying that leaves the door open for luck to come back. Next year if he changes his mind.

