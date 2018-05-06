Transcript for Apple reveals new iOS 12 features

In today's tech blades Apple's latest software unveiling IOS twelve comes out this fall double feature tool to help users curb their addictions to their iphones and ipads. And allow users to create their own custom and I know d.s that looked just like that dorm. And you've heard this saying three's a crowd of 32. We'll also coming with IOS twelve a feature called group facetime that will allow 32 people to chat online together. People have been tweeting images from the Brady Bunch. It saying group chat is about to look like this but just worse much if you're an online show alcoholic he can apparently count on Amazon to enable you're having. It is a woman Texas southern doormat with a message asking that all packages be hitting it from are hot meant. They just posted a video of a delivery guy who got the message talking impacting package away where her husband won't find it fed hazards efforts.

