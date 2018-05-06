Apple reveals new iOS 12 features

More
The update includes group FaceTime for up to 32 people and personalized "animojis."
0:52 | 06/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple reveals new iOS 12 features
In today's tech blades Apple's latest software unveiling IOS twelve comes out this fall double feature tool to help users curb their addictions to their iphones and ipads. And allow users to create their own custom and I know d.s that looked just like that dorm. And you've heard this saying three's a crowd of 32. We'll also coming with IOS twelve a feature called group facetime that will allow 32 people to chat online together. People have been tweeting images from the Brady Bunch. It saying group chat is about to look like this but just worse much if you're an online show alcoholic he can apparently count on Amazon to enable you're having. It is a woman Texas southern doormat with a message asking that all packages be hitting it from are hot meant. They just posted a video of a delivery guy who got the message talking impacting package away where her husband won't find it fed hazards efforts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55656324,"title":"Apple reveals new iOS 12 features","duration":"0:52","description":"The update includes group FaceTime for up to 32 people and personalized \"animojis.\"","url":"/WNN/video/apple-reveals-ios-12-features-55656324","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.