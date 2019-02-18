How to appropriately celebrate National Drink Wine Day

More
In honor of wine drinkers everywhere, ABC's Will Ganss gets a crash course in ordering and serving wine from an New York City sommelier.
4:40 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to appropriately celebrate National Drink Wine Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61153736,"title":"How to appropriately celebrate National Drink Wine Day ","duration":"4:40","description":"In honor of wine drinkers everywhere, ABC's Will Ganss gets a crash course in ordering and serving wine from an New York City sommelier. ","url":"/WNN/video/appropriately-celebrate-national-drink-wine-day-61153736","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.