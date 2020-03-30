Arkansas doctor in viral photo narrowly escapes tornado

More
The photo of Dr. Jared Burks and his 1-year-old son pressing their palms against the glass door went viral after it was posted to Facebook.
0:22 | 03/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arkansas doctor in viral photo narrowly escapes tornado
We're back with an update on this doctor and Arkansas senior keeping his distance from the sun this photo doctor gear Burks was cheered by thousands of people online. Sadly he's home was destroyed by a tornado over the weekend but thankfully everyone is okay. And now fundraising web site has raised more than 60000. Dollars for them strong family there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"The photo of Dr. Jared Burks and his 1-year-old son pressing their palms against the glass door went viral after it was posted to Facebook.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"69869439","title":"Arkansas doctor in viral photo narrowly escapes tornado","url":"/WNN/video/arkansas-doctor-viral-photo-narrowly-escapes-tornado-69869439"}