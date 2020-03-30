Transcript for Arkansas doctor in viral photo narrowly escapes tornado

We're back with an update on this doctor and Arkansas senior keeping his distance from the sun this photo doctor gear Burks was cheered by thousands of people online. Sadly he's home was destroyed by a tornado over the weekend but thankfully everyone is okay. And now fundraising web site has raised more than 60000. Dollars for them strong family there.

