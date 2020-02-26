Transcript for Attack of the tumbleweeds

Homeowners in Washington State can't leave their own front doors it's indestructible it's indescribable. And stopped. Not to laugh at something else Daryn tri cities Washington has neighbors feeling helpless to control away and and I also don't control Miette tumbleweed cell. You deal what happens then. This is what happens. A couple hundred tumble weeds. Bloated by forty mile per hour winds making a big mess out there's a lot still many tumble weeds that people are driving in to take photos he had not gone out the front door right now he's in the garage is the only except for analysis Jordan Brad field saying this has been happening over and over again for the past few weeks the tumble weeds jumping fences and blocking doors and driveways in his neighborhood but still he's finding the bright side you know enjoyable it's good way to spend some time burn some calories burned calories and then burned the tumble weeds if you're the average person you throw them into the street and hope they go away. If you're me throw them into your irrigation ditch him and burn them fire crews say that you can burn them. But there are regulations to keep in mind adding that they'll burn hot and fast lucky for jordin some hope. Is tumbling his way knows we had to the next few weeks until March. The jet stream much farther off to the north and that means the active storm track is going to be north as well meaning less of a tumbleweed issue. As we head to the next few weeks a much happier ending than wild. So experts say homeowners should definitely not try to clear them with a lawnmower that would spread the seeds and then we'd really have the plot situation on our hands. Grow from 8 o'clock he Ryland we have tumble weeds of all the hair problem I'm my own way I have become wrong and everybody. I accent. Couple waved apparently came from Russia. Restaurants are roster would blame you for that TO. They were imported to America eighteenth every week by Russian immigrants. In South Dakota. I've always problems.

