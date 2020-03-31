Transcript for Authorities take actions to enforce quarantine orders

Despite a safer at home order this live stream video Tampa Florida church service has ignited outrage showing an outage sanctuary. The church saying they should be considered essential service people and don't totally crazy as the president said he wants to get everybody bought it back worship big dog coming Easter Sunday. That needs to happen. President trump has now changed that timeline and that pastor now rested for failing to follow the state home order in his county. His reckless disregard. For human life put hundreds. Of people in his congregation at risk. And thousands of residents who may interact but then this week. In danger. And in Louisiana despite a ban on large gatherings and a warning from the governor about their corona virus cases quickly rising. Hundreds of parishioners came to a church outside Baton Rouge angering neighbors. Also this street parade was held Saturday New Orleans and the mayor telling CNN overnight it won't happen again our musician community are cultural bears have stepped up and say. No more in the city avenue while his business. This is very Syria here. And our people are dying and it Washington State although this church choir practiced social distancing two people are dead and dozens more sick. The group are Hearst right before the Health Department recommended no large gatherings now choir members are remembering the victims. We sat within eight Peter her. Once a week for years and managers have been. And now in New York City the area that leads the nation in corona virus deaths the mayor says that anyone who ignores social distancing rules could face fines of up to 500 dollars. Kenneth and Mona back to you think Andrea.

