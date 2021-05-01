Transcript for ‘The Bachelor’ season 25 premiere

Matt James is serious about finding no love of his life that is clear this guy's wearing his heart on his sleeves. And it's fair to say he is feeling some pressure to. We're all out batchelor footage. Here's our men of the season my name's Matt James from 28 years old. That's hardly a New York City real estate broker that spilled. Nervous I'm nervous let's go. Mine. I want to (%expletive) off black people I don't wanna because of white people but on both of those met makes a surprising admission have you ever been a month. Any time I've gotten super close for the woman are kind of few myself back and a. It's time to meet the ladies. Ooh wow I hope you'll think that I am big guns and rats something Oreo. Can I put my balls in your mouth their money Clough they do little lady in the shrimp being. People aren't gonna have somebody who almost got dress. Dale. I brought something from home is just really gotten through alliance I was hoping to pass the toy HT. Hot hot hot hot and unfortunately. The black boxes back. Need to know like a little not any. Lol and that is. Queen arrived from. Time for a bachelor first. Everybody just bowed Aaron equipment braver and these first nights are all about talking. Especially my grandparents single. Day my god first impression grows you can separate roads aren't let. Rose ceremony time these warnings real women have roses. Here comes the producer picked dorm room. Eight women head out the door. Kids count K is now. Kiss cam stuff said. Should know who. So Mets off to a bit of a slow start but that's all right we should say this whole season is taking place at a resort. In southwestern Pennsylvania. So that's pretty good. Things are moving along at pace flies we said already aged people gone hopefully they continue that. Next week analysts pick for the winner I have some ideas we'll see what happens for now. Dallas out. Thank you Jack that was a lot I think the woman became an image areas a Honda is bigger name is quite. She calls of Queen Victoria. Yeah. And you say she's the one. Will I just hope she sits around a little bit. Less sand car handle it got a lot of bachelor the whole season.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.