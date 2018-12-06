Bachelorette recap: Two contestants ride off in an ambulance

More
The competition is heating up as Becca confronts Clayton, two of the men ride away in ambulances, and the kiss count goes to a season high!
1:22 | 06/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bachelorette recap: Two contestants ride off in an ambulance
One for one and grow amongst the men I'm Jordan the model verses and Steve bid for sick guy in the chicken soup. You're this Elsa. Spa for a group date. Perfect place to work things out between Colton and Rebecca. I hope he's going here being. The actor and Colton worked things out are you ready for best earning this month Colton gets a rose. One on one date with Chris. And often it's Richard Marx. Writing love songs for each other. The idea of senior candidates. Spar want turned vision problems. Chris did well Chris got a rose. We have an injury he fell out of that. Landed on his face. Another injury on the group date Khaleda football player hurt playing football. There's. Kids count. Kids count. Kiss cam stops at. Tendon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55831485,"title":"Bachelorette recap: Two contestants ride off in an ambulance","duration":"1:22","description":"The competition is heating up as Becca confronts Clayton, two of the men ride away in ambulances, and the kiss count goes to a season high!","url":"/WNN/video/bachelorette-recap-contestants-ride-off-ambulance-55831485","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.