Transcript for Ballistics report raises questions in Breonna Taylor case

New questions and debris on a Taylor case which has been sparking protests across the country a new ballistics report has come to light just as the officer charged in the case faces a judge. Here's ABC's Elizabeth shoals. This morning a former officers set to face a judge as the only man charged in embryonic Taylor investigation. Former Louisville officer Brett hankins in is just hours away from his arraignment after being indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment. Investigators say he endangered neighbors when he opened fire that night. Okay. His charges sparking outrage after a grand jury decided not to bring murder charges against any of the officers involved in Taylor's stats. It would not be best bang. Carl why now name. And now a state ballistics report obtained by ABC news is raising new questions about what happened inside Taylor's apartment Kenneth walker fired the shot that hit Sargent Mattingly the round that struck Sargent Mattingly was fired from 89 millimeter. Handgun. They LN PD officers. Fired forty caliber handguns. Last week state attorney general Daniel Cameron claims Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth walker shot a police officer in that botched drug raid but the ballistics report says the shot that hit the officer was neither identified or eliminated from having been fired from Kenneth Walker's gun. The FBI conducted a separate ballistics test those results are not public. The Kentucky state police is all ballistics report could not harmony kitty shot. Is who hit officer Matt. Cameron also said a witness had reported that police identified themselves before and during Taylor's apartment. But Walker's attorney says that wing is changed his story and waited two months before agreeing to that version of events. Nice news recently obtained audio of that witness allegedly claiming they did not hear police identify themselves. ABC news has not individually authenticated that tape. Kind of an Mona. Elizabeth thank you up.

