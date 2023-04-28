‘Barry’s Bookshelf’

In our latest installment of the series, comedian and resident World News Now “Polka Guy,” Barry Mitchell, explores this spring’s best reads from the world of entertainment.

April 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live