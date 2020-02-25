Transcript for Bernie Sanders catching up in South Carolina

We turn out of the race for the White House in the high stakes battle for South Carolina and is a must win state for Joseph Biden but Bernie Sanders is catching up. Meanwhile acts he endorsement was announced overnight and it was a different candidate who won it. Overnight it was back canceled all its food in debt took back most Democrats are looking for a different answer. Then what senator Sanders is off to back the dissolution is not for the government to take over big parts of the economy town hall meetings as Democrats had into the home stretch. In their fight for South Carolina. A new poll this morning shows Bernie Sanders now with in the margin of error catching up would Joseph Biden for whom Saturday's primary is a must win. We pay for to a Rodham rather modest tax on Wall Street speculation. That is how we pick about Sanders expanding on his college in Medicare for all platforms. That have landed him as an early favorite. Unveiling an itemized list of programs and how much they'll cost. This is a list which will be on our web site tonight of how we pay for every program. It comes as he faces backlash for these comments about Fidel Castro during a Sunday in her veal. It's unfair to simply say everything is that. You know when Fidel Castro came into office you know woody did he had a nestled literacy program is that a bad thing. Even though Fidel Castro didn't party members distancing themselves from sanders' comments on sixty minutes I thought. What I heard that shiver. Bet reinforced. Via the sub German is. About. This so called democratic socialism. I think there was an unforced error. Meanwhile this morning a key endorsement of former south and near peak included Janet. The state newspaper the second largest in South Carolina supporting you to judge calling him at -- energetic disciplined candidate. Who can offer voters a powerful yet pragmatic vision. Of a better America. And tonight another big debate seven candidates will face off in South Carolina Michael Bloomberg will try to recover from his disastrous performance last week. Aides say it will be taking direct aim and Bernie Sanders.

