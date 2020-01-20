Transcript for Best getaways for 2020

From breathtaking beaches to charming city Expedia is revealing their top destinations to visit this year. Drivers can consider kicking off their forty to forty adventures in Italy. But not where you might expect. We're not talking about Rome Venice are flying this here all eyes are going to be on Calabria. And a sad day Indiana and Italians have actually been traveling to Colombia after many years it's a famous beach destination for locals but now it's getting my global exposure. One of the most beautiful cities this Tropez eyes set Clift steep city right on the posed absolutely stunning. And we're heading up north to say game he had that island it's again yes. It's rugged beautiful island with wit gorgeous clothes lined. And luxurious port cities so is really something for everyone if you wanna kind of hit a secret beach four taking out or bowed out for the day. If you're setting their sights or Spain you may want to venture beyond the country's major cities. Says Bain had a whopping thirteen trending destinations in Expedia is report. But it wasn't focused on Barcelona government JD even though we love both of those cities. A lot of excitement about baby sat the island of Mallorca an Alley count they say keep your eye on this. From Europe to Asia where one country in particular is getting a lot of attention. All eyes in India and Japan this year course for the Olympics. Coming up in this summer but it's not just about Tokyo also excitement about supply outlook in now lineup sock two. It with high speed trains in short flights because he brought to Japan in just one trip. So next for heading to Mexico and of course Cancun imports and they aren't there will always be popular with tourists but. We're actually that is seeing more excitement and one each funny about the culture at cities like Oaxaca and Mexico City. So actually just got back from a half after a day of the dad it's such a beautiful colonial cities so colorful. There's beautiful outdoor mark gay it's one of the best food these scenes I've I've seen navy in the wild definitely in Mexico. Then moving up to nexus Mexico City it's one of the places that I go and I really think I need to spend more time next time because there's so much to see and do over a hundred. Louisiana's top shacks quaint neighborhoods like on deaths and Rome high and incredible night life. So there's this is palpable energy in Mexico City that really is in action it's. So he pleases to travel warning when I let out my wanderlust right now wanna go back to Cape Town to. Anywhere just beaches. Mountains I ate these bit I'm only doing the B she. I may have thought a flight to Africa right now it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.