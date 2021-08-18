Transcript for Biden administration to recommend booster shots

This morning. Big news about booster shots. Federal health officials are expected to recommend all Americans over the age of twelve get a third Kobe booster shot but only for those who were fully vaccinated with mode during our fighters MR NA vaccines. The new data is based on recent findings that show Pfizer's vaccine efficacy diminishing after eight months. Vaccine protection does gradually winning overtime and they Israeli data the people who got immunized in January. Are the ones that are now having more breakthrough cases that's same thing we're starting to see it but US data. The potential of a third booster shot comes as the delta variant tightens its grip on hot zones across the country cases exploding. That's now stand at approximately 500 each day up over 130%. Since last month. IC use across five states now more than 90% full. And one of those states Alabama Jenna carpenter a Pullman knowledge just says seeing the virus claimed the lives of younger people is difficult. Dizzying within a week three patients. Under the age of forty. Just very heartbreaking. The strain of strengthening the Mississippi the University of Mississippi Medical Center now forced to build a second field hospital. And in Texas governor Greg Abbott announcing he's tested positive for Corbett nineteen despite being fully vaccinated saying he's asymptomatic so far. Elsewhere vaccine men each are growing New York City now requiring proof of vaccination from most indoor activities with New Mexico close behind. In Detroit a city clinic offering third doses of booster shots opening strictly for the amino compromised. Human brain affected people are passionate opens who was. The federal government confirming it will extend its mass mandates for travelers on planes trains and buses into January. Mona Andrew I could Josh you there in Washington thank you.

