Transcript for Biden faces backlash for comments about Black community

Now to the race for the White House former vice president Joseph Biden is facing backlash forced comments about the black community. And president comes new attack on Barton is being called deeply personal. This morning the topics are faith in Reese dominating the campaign trail with less than three months until the election. Presumptive democratic presidential nominee Joseph Barton and her find his Thursday comments when he seemed to suggest the black community lacks diversity of thought. What you all know but most people don't know like African American community was notable exceptions the Latino community is incredibly diverse community. But incredibly different attitudes about different things. Overnight Biden said that he in no way meant to suggest the African American community is a monolith. Now by identity not on issues not at all adding that he was referring to diversity of attitudes among Latinos when it comes to immigration. President from calling the remark insulting. Bloody that is incredible and I don't know what's going on with them. It's a second time since may the Biden is apologizing for comment about race. We did he talks about race very least is. And there's a lot of also caller listens the waited this man's east and say this isn't someone with really all time. President trump had a long history of divisive actions and racially charged remarks. He recently label black clients matter I hate group and re tweeted a supporters shouting the racist phrase white power. And now Trumba the tacky Biden's speech claiming the former vice president. As against god he's. Following the radical left agenda no we let you know any thing hurt the Bible or god. He's against god he's against guns. Biden's campaign responding saying Joseph Biden's faith is that the core of who he has. And Gary relatives children and his wife. Talk often about how it's can't be helped him. Us so why aren't the exit is an example president trouble pushing the envelope and going beyond. Going to a local politics that we've really never seen it. Months. Adding to the drama on the trail. Kanye West. The rapper was voiced his support for the president. But now claims he wants to run against them ABC news has learned that Republican operatives are in bold with the rappers attempt to get on the ballot. Possibly an attempt to siphon votes away from Biden. Biden is expected to announce his running mate next week senator Kabul Harris former national security advisor Susan Rice. Congresswoman Karen bass are seen as top contenders. Michigan governor Gretchen whipped her reportedly remains on the list.

