Bombshell new book about Melania Trump

More
The book written by award-winning journalist Mary Jordan details the first lady's influence at the White House. ABC News' Erielle Reshef reports.
2:03 | 06/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bombshell new book about Melania Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:03","description":"The book written by award-winning journalist Mary Jordan details the first lady's influence at the White House. ABC News' Erielle Reshef reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"71252442","title":"Bombshell new book about Melania Trump","url":"/WNN/video/bombshell-book-melania-trump-71252442"}