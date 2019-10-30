Transcript for Brain surgery livestream

I am woman from Dallas is they gave her doctors this morning after a stunning surgery that was seen alive by an audience of thousands. It with a brain surgery that was live stream on FaceBook will Kansas here with the latest on that crazy crazy good morning you guys and good morning to all of you. It all started 125 year old Janice chard with big conversation and began having trouble speaking. She won it detects a message to our friend for help. But couldn't type either that's when she knew she needed to get to a hospital. And around noon on Tuesday Jenna shark is on the operating table for doctors already removed part of her skull and are ready to perform brain surgery then. They turn on FaceBook lie. They're smiling. Tens of thousands of viewers tuning into operating room 21 Methodist Dallas medical center as surgeons worked to remove a massive blood vessels in Janice brain. Affecting her ability to speak and causing her seizures Jenna old wake during her surgery identifying objects on an iPad. If I'm wrong. Insuring her doctors that she can maintain brain function as they worked helping them map certain parts of her brain. Hospital staff amazed. Jenna even cracking jokes at one point. I'm or Mormon here amount and the entire live stream Janet's idea. The 25 year old occupational therapy student who helps patients recover from brain injuries of their own eager to educate even more folks with her own story. This can be some kind of learning opportunity for somebody else I mean I think selling goods coming that's I don't know why yet but I do believe that. After 45 minutes on the live stream Janice doctors finally removed a mass and put her back under to replace a piece of scolded removed. Hours later Jenna posing for this picture. No stranger to the camera her doctors pleased with the results we're very happy how things are how things went on a very happy how she's doing her room. An even more impressed with the patient herself. Generally very brave she was very poised during surgery. She just did it and when Jennifer's asked her parents that they were okay with her live streaming the surgery her mom said absolutely she figured the doctors would give. A 110%. If they knew that thousands of people we're going to be like they're added that aren't I think that on TV before I just don't think I've ever popular it's really happening. In real life. Right. But obviously was based on. Analyze I'll turned out there are no pain receptors in the brain. Which is why doctors can operate on your brain like your fully awake but it gives me like chill motto let us than just incredible. Whom thank you think you guys.

