Transcript for A brand new spelling bee

A brand new vocabulary. Round at the Scripps national spelling bee. And. Yes he did spelling success for some of the 20/20 one semifinalists and spelling big trouble for others. I'm sorry. The new vocabulary portion of the beast called the word meaning around. Asking this pillars to answer a multiple choice question. To test their understanding of words definitions. Feat that removal of iron that is correct. Thinking. Thirties pillars joining virtually from home the three levels of competition before the finals. Are being held virtually master accidents any. And. He. He. Are. IXIS. Faster access that's correct. Think he and the relatives asked to keep their hands in frame with that and a structure and improve with each speller to ensure integrity. 2019 an unprecedented. Eight waits high. The as time is running down in the last round if there is still no winner all speller is left standing will be given ninety seconds. Dispel as many words as possible from a prepared licks its student who spells the most words correctly. Wins the title. And that 50000 dollar cash prize. I am saying peace and I. Hate this. And eat and name that is correct. And after them with Sunday's semi finals eleven pillars are still in contention to take a TI TLE the final rounds of this year's beat. We'll be hosted in person at Disney World on Thursday July 8 you guys aware an independent. And EPE. And gave me out when they enacted pastel actors.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.