Transcript for Britney Spears’s call

This morning at new tea tails on Britney Spears so called conservatives should nightmare and her request to take back control of her life. The newly released article in The New Yorker by Pulitzer Prize winner -- in pharaoh and co writer Gina tolling Tino. Reveals that on the night before britney's opening testimony back in June she called 9112. Reporter self as a victim of concern over her ship abuse. On June 23 fans were able to hear from the pop star in her own words. Detailing the emotional abuse and financial strain she's endured The New Yorker article describing how swiftly her father Jamie spears was able to secure the legal arrangement. After spears had suffered a very public breakdown of friends saying to conserve it or ship taking maybe ten minutes. No one testified. No questions were asked she never had a chance that friend adding that after the arrangement was made. Jamie spears would boast I am Britney Spears britney's mother Lynne saying she had mixed feelings about everything. I don't know what to think it's a lot of pain a lot of worry. Since her conservator ship spears has released four albums headline to global tour that's earned over a hundred million dollars. And starting her own Las Vegas show. But the article reveals during that time Britney has been strictly monitor both personally and financially. Her answer grand posts edited by a third party in rare cases posts that raised legal questions have been deemed it too sensitive to upload. Spears also say her conserve her she has denied her reproductive rights that he wants to have more children. But she's not allowed to stop using birth control. Injured deer. Are made in thank you.

