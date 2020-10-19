Transcript for Candidates hit states they hope to flip in final campaign stretch

Not the race for the White House Joseph Biden is picking up some high profile help in this week as former president Barack Obama hits the campaign trail. Meanwhile president from rallied his supporters and about a last night a state he's hoping to turn blue this time. ABC's faith a blue bay has more. On the week I had good morning faith. Hey good morning Mona would just fifteen days until Election Day. Present trumping Joseph Biden or hitting crucial states and it comes as early voting gets under way in one critical battleground today. With the presidential campaign entering the home stretch both candidates spent Sunday in state they hope to let his go time. It's the most important election. And our lifetimes. This is the most important. Election in the history of our country. Last night president trump in Nevada state he launched into when he sixteen mocking Joseph Biden for promising to follow the science if elected. To listen to the scientists. The fight isn't totally took the sat as we would right now have a country that would be and a massive depression but said it would like a rocket ship. Earlier trump at a church service in Las Vegas putting cash in the collection Bob the indoor service packs most people would not wearing a mask. Jill Biden Sunday campaigning in North Carolina. A state Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. The other night. Drops edit one of his rallies. We've turned the coroner. My grandfather and say. This guy's got around the bend he thinks he turned a corner. This morning new polls show tight races in Wisconsin and Arizona. A binding leading in both our poll sound bite up twelve points the same lead Hillary Clinton had at this time four years ago the Biden team not taking anything for granted the writing in a memo if we learned anything from 2016. It's that we cannot underestimate Donald Trump and his ability to claw his way back. And now senator John Cornyn of Texas is the latest Republican to break from the president. According who's up for re election telling a Texas newspaper that he disagrees with trump on a number of issues including the border wall. The Republican National Committee chairwoman with. Warning any Republican that doesn't recognize that running what the president is gonna help them. It's hurting themselves in the long run. At least seven million Americans have now voted early and today in person voting begins in the key battleground state of Florida. In Boston over the weekend lines wrapped around Fenway Park now being used as a polling place. I wouldn't put it here I had known that ballot but gave because. I'd much energy that. Meanwhile after that chaotic first debate between president trump Angel bite and but the commission says the final debate which is set for this Thursday will be in the same format no further rule changes have been announced Mona they think yeah.

