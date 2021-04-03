Transcript for Capitol Hill on high alert

This morning the nation's capital remained on high alert the FBI and capitol police warning of new threats against the government. Investigators in covering a possible plot by malicious to again target the capitol today. ABC news obtaining an internal bulletin from capitol police stating. An unidentified group of militia violent extremists had discussed plans to take control of the US capitol. And remove democratic lawmakers. People are deeply concerned about what potential threats could be out there. The threat is linked to a far right conspiracy theory pushed by Q and on falsely claiming trumbull returned to Washington today. The claims are false the security measures are real. Barbed wire and fencing surrounding the capital National Guard members with heavy military vehicles on duty roads closed. We have and he asked our security posture we take immediate steps. To let our National Guard as well as our work force know what to expect. It's a stark difference from what was seen on January 6 lawmakers this week holding hearings you have. I insurrection S going to the police lines you are on the phone. And they're not immediately approving your requests drilling down on why it took the Pentagon over three hours to approve the DC National Guard. Moving in back of capital. The day of the attack the army senior leaders did not think that. It looked good it would be a good doctor members of congress pointing to the summer when the killing of unarmed black man led to protests the national guards stood ready. Was the issue of optics ever brought up by army leadership. When it you'd DC National Guard was deployed during the summer of 22 money and lose. Never discussed it. Now the senate will remain in session today to continue work on president Biden's cope in nineteen built yet well despite the security concerns.

