Transcript for CDC issues travel warning for Labor Day weekend

Vaccination card to the subjectivity of fraud bust meanwhile it comes to rising Kobe cases the CDC has issued a new warning about traveling over the upcoming holiday weekend. This morning the CDC issuing a travel warning for Labor Day telling vaccinated people to consider their risk telling unvaccinated people not to travel at all person farmers if you are unvaccinated all I would recommend. Kobe hospitalizations across the country have just hit a seven month high. The Biden administration now moving forward on vaccine booster shots FDA advisors will meet September 17. To consider Pfizer's booster shot application. As for the evidence so far on whether a third shot is needed not all doctors are convinced. I don't think there's any problem the safety or the effectiveness of these vaccines. If and when a booster is recommended. Popular podcaster Joseph Rogan has revealed he's positive for Kofi. Months after he suggested young healthy people don't need the vaccine. Throughout the night I got fevers and sway at certain I knew what was going on. Wrote in did not say whether he's been vaccinated he did disclose he took diver may act in an anti parasitic drug for cows and horses. At the FDA has warned not to use we immediately threw the kitchen sank. All kinds of Mets monoclonal antibodies. I've for Matt to end zee pac. Tread his own. Everything meanwhile a new vaccination card fraud scheme has been busted. More than a dozen people are charged with forging vaccine cards and Manhattan DA says the suspects include hospital and nursing home workers and in Hawaii a separate incident 24 year old Chloe rose act. But stayed at the airport where police say she showed a fake vaccine card. Authorities tipped off by the misspelling of motor donor card hash tag might dirt out with two days was later trending on Twitter. And others in new variant of the corona virus the World Health Organization is monitoring the new variant or research is needed to determine if it's any more contagious.

