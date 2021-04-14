Transcript for CDC panel to decide future of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Now to the pandemic and a high stakes meeting at the CDC today to decide what to do about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It comes one day after the FDA's suddenly Pontes vaccinations due to concern about rare blood clots. ABC's baker group braves in Washington with the latest bait good morning. Hey good morning to you Kenneth that we really can't stress this enough in this rare disorder was discovered in six people want a big nearly seven million. Who have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and one in a million meeting. You have a higher chance of being struck by lightning. This morning. All fifty states DC and Puerto Rico temporarily canceling your Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointment an investigation under way after six people who received at the one dose vaccine. Devote an extremely rare blood clot this is a really rare event. They have been six. Out of the six point 85. Million doses which is less. Than one in the million the FDA and CDC recommending the ponds out of an abundance of caution. The six patients women between eighteen and forty years old. The developed symptoms like severe headaches shortness of breath abdominal or leg pain within three weeks of receiving the sought. One woman died another is in critical condition health officials still don't know what they're with the vaccine that caused the rare disorder. I think people need to be reassured. That even when there's no definitive link work causality that no chances will be taken when it comes to people's safety. But worries the vaccine hesitancy as some scheduled for the GI NG signed are now having second thoughts are ordered to get a chance you know it's my body and I. I want to be a safe. The ability governor ruby and skill. Collected. Under Carter I'd been called on in the first late. Health officials still believe the benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh any potential risks. While the J&J jab is examined president Biden saying the race to back zinni continues. Good enough vaccine. Terrorism basically a 100%. On questionable. For every single solitary American. Again federal health officials are hosting a public meeting today they're expected. To make a decision would do next few days on whether or took on pause but Johnson & Johnson vaccine Kenneth. We will be watching faith thank you.

