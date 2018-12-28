Transcript for Celebrating the holidays in NYC, the unofficial Christmas capital of the world

You better watch. You better not cry. Bad and tell you. Nothing says Christmas trees mortgage Christmas carols as long as chili's are all fans liaison Phil unsuspecting Christmas revelers. Streets of Manhattan. It's the most wonderful time of the year and we're in the best city in the world celebrate Christmas so I had the State's asked folks. What their favorite Christmas Carol is what messages they'd like to send to their loved ones back home. And of course what they're asking the man in the north bullets on them for Christmas this year. You're the favorite Christmas Carol. Baby it's cold outside. A controversial pick this year. I. I like the Michael group lakers who. The whole Demi you like basically invented Christmas at this point jingle bells my dad really like jingle bells now not pop celebrated. Many games there it's. No load it is. He all. And on yeah. I leave me that that's that's that's at ten cents you. You guys that was like you were hurt state and then you showed up here but they want to skip. It's not possible relay kickoff to a depth at so there's less and yes approaching different by Bob. And cooked up that's what he's doing and now I'm going numbing event that we came to visit yet. Yeah. When you run from Santa it's really cool because you have a favorite Christmas song. Given their holiday found. No you know how to floss. Mine are rarely go. Now or basket like let's. And pop up top. Attorney when he when I was happy holiday filled. Nike is not mean my breath my mom mom and family everybody in the Robinson a move parent who. I'm no luck alone. Yeah we'll make this guy he's. I mean.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.