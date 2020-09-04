Transcript for Celebrities offering a helping hand amid pandemic

We might be used to Tyler Perry adding things up as Medina. But he's put together an even more impressive tally this morning to help folks deal with the corona virus the movie mogul paying for the groceries of every elderly and at risk shopper at. 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and 29 Winn-Dixie supermarkets in New Orleans during early shopping hours. It was amazing to see the area actions some people clad ought to be able to. Give a little sunshine of their life you know in these uncertain times it was just it was a great it was a very they wouldn't exceed. A better day for many things to the kindness of other celebrities to George in a ball Clooney have donated 250000. Dollars. The motion picture and television home the sag after fund. And Los Angeles mayor's fund plus the power couple has given 300000. Dollars to the Lebanese food bank. The Lombardo Italy region and the NHS and on the same day Halsey making. A big donations. Singer announcing she's donated a 100000 face masks to the health care workers in California. And Carty be now announcing a new initiatives to give back to those who need it. We are going to fool give out a thousand I was an out where. Well the next 42 days yes yes I know some candidates Kerry you wondered who isn't any point for the people all the animation is going for the people. All of this after Oprah's pledged ten million bucks and Lady Gaga along with global citizen. I've raced 35 million dollars to help fight the effects of this pandemic. The great news ABC is kicking off its day of hope in which celebrities and folks just like you and me can team up to give back as well. Battle starts on GMA a little bit later this morning you guys. How low year. It is time to come together. Huntley had to do it yes I had to have but we can all do our part I think that's exactly allotment will feel helpless are stuck at home but. Just some blocks like that eat mean anything and any greenhouse gas. It really Gaza celebrities giving big but also everyday people doing a lot of big things for their communities thanks to well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.