-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Telling jokes online for a cause
-
Now Playing: Jon Bon Jovi, Harry Connick Jr, other stars lend their voices to COVID-19 causes
-
Now Playing: Disney Broadway stars perform ‘Go the Distance’ for ABC’s ‘Day of Hope’
-
Now Playing: Russell Wilson and Ciara talk about donating millions of meals to those in need
-
Now Playing: Julia Louis-Dreyfus puts her own twist on PSA urging Californians to stay at home
-
Now Playing: People clamor for more from popular ‘Tiger King’ series
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Lil Nas X on his 21st birthday
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Kristen Stewart on her 30th birthday
-
Now Playing: Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine dies of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Jameela Jamil explains how she is experiencing Quarantine-life
-
Now Playing: Julia Louis-Dreyfus has honestly never looked better
-
Now Playing: All Time Low front man Alex Gaskarth on helping during the quarantine
-
Now Playing: The NBA 2K tournament has NBA players competing virtually for charity
-
Now Playing: 'Full House' stars recreate iconic opening credits with cast appearing in quarantine
-
Now Playing: Actors who played doctors on TV thank the ‘real health care heroes’
-
Now Playing: Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady say thanks to health care workers with sweet note from son
-
Now Playing: Harry Connick Jr. opens up about his late mentor Ellis Marsalis Jr.
-
Now Playing: Harry Connick Jr. performs 'City Beneath the Sea'