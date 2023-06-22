Chaos at The Capitol

In a rare move, House Republicans voted to censure Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff for his role in investigating former President Donald Trump. ABC News’ Em Nguyen has Schiff’s response.

June 22, 2023

