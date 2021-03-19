Transcript for Child dies after Peloton treadmill accident

This morning a warning for fans of it at home fitness that after a child was killed by a treadmill. The popular workout streaming service pellets on announcing the company's custom tread plus was involved in the deadly accident. The CEO reaching out to the owners of the machine writing quote. While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving tread plus were children have been hurt each one is devastating to all of us at pellets on. The tragedy now shining a light on home gym dangers according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. More than 6000 children were injured by workout equipment in 2019 alone just last month a three year old was trapped under a pellet on treadmill. Leaving the toddler with a brain injury. This mom showed just how easily something can get pulled under the treadmill. After the machine swallowed an exercise ball for Paul Burke with only feet away pellets on now warning tread mill owners to take extra precautions saying users should. Keep children and pets away check around the equipment before starting machine and remove this safety Keith when you're done so kids can't accidentally turn it on. The safety commission says it's now investigating that deadly accident.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.