-
Now Playing: Teens' hospitalization possibly linked to vaping
-
Now Playing: CEO of Juul apologizes to parents for teen vaping epidemic
-
Now Playing: Exploring treatment options for teens addicted to e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: E-cigarette use in teens prompts safety warnings
-
Now Playing: Family member with melanoma can increase risk of skin cancers: Study
-
Now Playing: Dr. Priscilla Chan: Why patients are the answer to curing rare diseases
-
Now Playing: Priscilla Chan talks her new 'Rare As One' initiative to combat rare diseases
-
Now Playing: Allergan issues global recall of breast implants linked to rare cancer
-
Now Playing: Allergan recalls breast implants linked to cancer
-
Now Playing: Teen's research published in scientific journal
-
Now Playing: Allergan issues worldwide recall for textured breast implants
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: New study suggests eating the apple's core
-
Now Playing: Death rates increasing for U.S. adults aged 25 to 44: CDC
-
Now Playing: New study recommends eating the cores of apples
-
Now Playing: Selma Blair opens up about living with multiple sclerosis
-
Now Playing: Senate passes 9/11 bill pushed by Jon Stewart
-
Now Playing: FDA launches new campaign against e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: Celebrating self care
-
Now Playing: New study suggests lowering colorectal cancer screening age by 5 years
-
Now Playing: How to handle stress when you need to be your best