E-cigarette use in teens prompts safety warnings

Several teenagers in Milwaukee have been hospitalized with lung damage allegedly caused by vaping. This comes as the co-founder of popular e-cigarette brand Juul answered questions on Capitol Hill.
2:24 | 07/26/19

Transcript for E-cigarette use in teens prompts safety warnings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

