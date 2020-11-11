Transcript for CMA Awards sneak peek

Tighten your belt buckles. It's ladies night. Night's CMA awards Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert bloat up for entertainer of the year the first time since 1979. That tooth solo female artists have been in contention for top honor. Yeah. Miranda is the most nominated artist of the year with seven nods. A big golden boot step forward for celebrating female talent country music. Three of five nominees for best new artist are winning. But there are up against Jimmy Allen who also performed his single best shot. Disease. It's Ginny also tapped to give this year's lifetime achievement award. Charley pride a TrailBlazer for diversity in the sun rose. It's amazing good. Instead of a packed Bridgestone arena when it's putting slide show. We'll have performers and nominees across the street in the more intimate music city center in Nashville. Seated at socially distance tables with no fans and in typical twenty Tony fashion Kobe in nineteen has already taken its full on country night out. Florida Georgia line Tyler Hubbard cherry and on it's a gram. Not the road of testing positive and dropping out of the show. Same with Lee price who was set to duet with Carly Peters expect performances from superstars like Keith Urban Rascal Flatts Mary Morris and more but the biggest surprise on the C in the exchange. Justin Bieber and he sent to perform would stand and say you know world television debut. And Nelson hours. The 54 annual CMA awards will be the first since 2007 without Carrie Underwood is one of the hosts instead though. We've got country leading lady Reba McEntire and mr. wagon will himself Darius Rucker. Watch the show right here at ABC at 87 centrally and watch our wrap up. Tomorrow morning world is now. Things will appreciate it.

