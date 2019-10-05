Transcript for Colorado school could have been warned months ago about shooting

We turn out to the school shooting in Colorado and new details overnight including new information on how the suspects got the guns used in Tuesday's attack. At a possible warning months before the violence. In the wake of the chaos of that stem school shooting. We're learning that one parent warned about an event like pets. An anonymous parent calling to board of education months ago fearing a repeat of column -- act to stem school the parent outlining serious issues like bullying and violence saying some students are suicidal and violent and school and citing the high pressure environment there we're also learning about the schools private security card law enforcement sources say it appears he out. Accidentally fired at least one shot. In the direction of a responding deputy. Still under investigation is whether one of Hayes stray bullets hit a student. But the guard is being called a hero by police in his company for helping subdue one of the shooters he take every measure in his power. Q prevent further harm to the students and I think he's a hero. The other shooter was disarmed by three students who left up from their desks one of them eighteen year old Kendrick XTO who set to graduate today. Dying a hero. Kendrick. Is like a bowling ball when he gets moving and is very hard to stop that kid when he starts going. Overnight ABC station KE MGH in Denver reported investigators believe the suspects got access to the guns used in the attack by breaking into a locked gun cabinet in the home of one of their parents. Sources say investigators believe the suspects spray paint at the phrase. Expletive society on a car belonging to one of their parents before they left for school even reportedly trying to set the car on fire. Also this morning sources telling KM GH the motive of the alleged shooters. Went beyond bullying and involved two revenge and anger towards others at the school. And both suspects are due in court today to be formally charged.

