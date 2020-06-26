Transcript for Concerns about summer travel with rise in COVID-19 cases

Now to the dilemma millions of Americans are facing giving all summer vacation travelers are now facing a possible quarantine. When he returned home. ABC's green and Mitchell has more. This morning new concern about summer travel with -- nineteen cases on the rise in the south and west. New York New Jersey and Connecticut say people traveling from eight states must now quarantined for fourteen days. Probably necessary he had I don't know it was very different down in Florida than it gets up here. Alabama Arkansas Arizona Florida and North Carolina South Carolina you time Texas are on the list. It organization home going to be an air international and later or right now it's domestic travel. Closer to home and eventually add a little over. And to compound from New York is lying to Alabama I'm worried about. Patching it and the plane on the way back air travel has slowly been rising since hitting a record low in the spring. But with anxiety creeping back in triple A predicts 97%. Of travel this summer will be like car. I think that's. Same correlation with the increased number of cases that we're seeing in the southern state. The new travel restrictions take effect with some people already on their summer vacations US health officials are hoping to avoid seems like a days. A beach in England packed with thousands of people this week. Just as the virus me emerges in Europe. This video from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina shows crowded beaches could soon be an American problem as well. Nobody cares nobody Burnham matched nobody is I haven't seen a glove. I haven't seen any attempts to protect any vitamin and. Some hotels are now offering incentives for people to stay close to home they're offering discounts to people who live in the same state can't motive for having him.

