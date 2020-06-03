Transcript for Coronavirus emergency

We begin with the corona virus emergency at least twelve people have now died in the US and this hour thousands of passengers on a cruise ship are stuck at sea off the coast of California they've been ordered to stay in their rooms while they wait for test results. His seat anyone on board has been affected the latest death comes from Washington State where authorities in the Seattle area have urged all two million residents to work from home if they can. Meanwhile there's growing frustration and outrage at the slow pace of testing for the buyer S. Vice president Mike Pence now admits there will not be enough test kits to meet expected demand ABC's Annette Deluca terror begins our coverage. She's in Washington an as good morning. Good morning Trevor and jury in the current virus outbreak may be slowing down in some parts of the world but here in the US there are now a 162. Confirmed cases. Across eighteen states. As the corona virus continues to spread around the country. The Coast Guard dropping off testing kits to the grand princess cruise ship to test passengers and crew potentially infected with the new virus. After a man died from being exposed during a cruise on the same ship last month. Some passengers showing symptoms the (%expletive) being held off the coast of San Francisco. That we've been exposed we've been exposed and there's not much we can do about it. In New York mayor build a blog Zia telling residents who have recently traveled to China South Korea Italy. The city's department of health is monitoring close to 3000 New Yorkers for home isolation. In Washington State Seattle area district's schools closing for 22000. Students in an effort to slow the outbreak. Federal investigators now asking questions at the nursing home where nearly a dozen people died from the virus resident's family is speaking out. Sony needs to completely control of this. Vice president pence touching down in that state given Washington's governor and elbow bump and pledging the federal government's full support but admitting. We don't have enough test today. To me what we anticipate will be the demand. Going forward. President trumpet defending his administration's response during a Fox News town hall. And with the Dow plunging over 900 points admitting the virus could have an impact on the economy. It certainly might have an impact at the same time I have to say. People are now staying in the United States spending their money in the US and I like that. And congress has approved more than eight billion dollars to fight the virus the president is expected to sign that bill later today. Charter and the marine Ines thank you.

