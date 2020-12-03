Transcript for How the coronavirus pandemic is affecting pop culture

Game two tonight. It has been postponed. Living here. Do civil and orderly fashion thank you for coming out tonight. Fans finding out just sort tip off at last night's NBA game in Oklahoma City that the thunder and jazz would no longer be playing due to the corona virus concern. You could hear the audible gas there than most recent example of how it is impacting almost every facet of America's way of life. Are old and joins us now with the latest salute the both. Foods but not like the fund kind of foods like the boos boos and it's just one as he said many examples but the jazz and the thunder were quarantined. And their respective locker rooms following that announcement and players from the other teams that the jazz have played with in the past ten days. Have been told to self quarantine. And with good reason. Two days before he tested positive for corona virus. Utah Jazz all star Rudy go bare deed to reporters' microphones in an interview. And this morning the NBA's suspending the rest of its season that's saying in a statement the NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the corona virus pandemic the unprecedented move shocking everyone including Dallas mavs owner Mark Cuban. He went soaring to discuss it we. Members of the veterans organization on event. In this year's March Madness tournament will feature a lot less of its typical madness. The NCAA announcing that both the men's and women's division one games. Won't be played in front of fans this tweet now going viral with a preview of what fans are calling march sadness. And other Major League teams implementing similar restrictions. Meanwhile the entertainment industry facing equally devastating blows. Tom Hanks revealing he and wife Rita Wilson. Have also tested positive for co bid nineteen while in Australia. Hanks saying quote. We felt a bit tired Blake we had colds and some body aches Rita had some chills they came and went slight fevers to. To play things right as is needed in the world right now we were tested for the corona virus and we were found to be positive. We Hanks is will be tested observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it then out one day at a time approach now. The announcement with the A Lister coming along with the news that the kids' choice awards are to be hosted by chance the rapper will also be postponed. Elin won't be dancing with her audience for the time being. And Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington won't be watching any red carpets anytime soon either the premiere of their new show little fires everywhere canceled completely. With news of all these Hollywood hot shots concerned about corona virus. At least Twitter has it's priorities straight need guarding Betty white's house so no one with a temperature of 98 point seven even comes close to where it is. Always a heart dropping moment when you see Betty White trending on Twitter which she is at the moment but she's just fine. As for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson their son Colin saying this morning that his parents arguing Weller and are expected to make. A full recovery. I think what we've learned here is that celebrities. The sports the athletes. They're given their dislike us and it's you know we're so used to rooting for them and seeing right as infallible but Betty White. Now Greta wire at about science through yet but I'm Rebecca thank you winning region.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.