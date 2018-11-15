Transcript for Country music celebrates its biggest night

But more people has you know listen to country music than any other radio format and most of those country stars. A waking up in Nashville this morning because the country music. Worlds are honored its best at the annual CMA awards show last night saw a major hall like Chris Stapleton. A shocker in the entertainer of the year category especially for the winner. And news about Carrie Underwood some U additions. If you of course cohost of with Brad Paisley getting them to them and ABC's Martha Gonzales is in music city little surprise. Country music's biggest night. Kicking off with a pacts. Are studded stage. And a moment of silent. Tonight's show is lovingly dedicated to the twelve individuals who we lost far too soon just a week a go to night at the borderline in Thousand Oaks, California. The CMA awards hosted for the eleventh consecutive year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood but you have. Really let yourself go. Now revealed. Having a voice really it's a really it was a night of fun there. And a heartfelt performances. You're strong. Here. A honoring the in country music this year went home taking home best new artist hell of country music man. Casey most strains winning album of the year and the biggest awards from closing out the night male vocalist. Female vocalist area yeah. This means it's home it's. Thing. And entertainer of the year Kate. Oh. It Keith Urban last won that award. Seventeen. Years ago you could see how shocked he was. He told me the other day that he hadn't even started to think about what he'd say in his acceptance speech. And as Linda that deal. You know what's genius that they were both shot they look HL. They hit it did nor is he takes it and then the cold you know there was a cutaway shots she was just. Inhibit there's a diving during her signature. Applause. Good for keep their eyes he had that many cats. He's pretty clearly Canada. It's about it.

