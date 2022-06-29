Court hearing today on Trump search affidavit

The Florida judge who approved the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago will decide whether to unseal the affidavit used to justify that search. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live