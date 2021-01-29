Transcript for New COVID variant reaches US

This morning new evidence that vaccines might be less effective against mutations. The corona virus as a troubling new variant is found in the US. The south African variant is. Quite concerning and it has spread relatively lightly now I believe it's in more than when he. Different countries. Two people in South Carolina are the first known Americans infected with the highly contagious variant from South Africa. That patients have no travel history or connection to one another maintain loot. No social distancing wearing the masks is now even more important. Because there were virus mutates each time it makes copies of itself. It has the chance to mutate further there's no evidence that the variant causes more severe disease but this morning one drug maker's new data is raising concern know the back says its vaccine which is in a late stage trial was nearly 90% effective during a study in England but in South Africa where nearly every case contains the troubling new variant. No Kovac says its vaccine was only 49%. Affective. We have to keep an eye out on this and yet to be able and we are already doing yet. Of being able to modify it to the future not not for tomorrow or the next they've modified. The ship. The vaccine that need to look at the get someone to boost to cover these new Berry. The south African variant spreads more easily like mutant strains from Brazil and one from the UK already in 28 states. Now Pfizer and meant Terna are working on a booster shot to fight these variants my biggest fear at this moment is that these variants are gonna take hold in really take off across the United States in the meantime the CDC is urging all Americans to avoid traveling earlier this week president Biden announced a travel ban from South Africa. But it doesn't go into effect until tomorrow. It takes a little bit of time to put these restrictions in place to. Work with airlines worked with regulatory authorities to get them in place we did that as quickly as possible and and and before there was a reported case of course. Critics say the travel ban is too little too late and researchers say what's a new variant is found in one area it's likely already widespread. Growing sequencing a very small percentage of viruses so once something becomes detectable on an epidemiological level that we can actually know for sure that it's new variant. Then it has already spread at that point in time to many many places. And another vaccine news officials in Germany say the AstraZeneca vaccine not yet approved in the US should not be given to people over 65. Because of insufficient data.

