Transcript for Crackdown on unruly airline passengers

The FAA has announced a new round of hefty fines against airline passengers behaving badly in the air ABC's many divers in reports the problem. It's getting worse. This morning the FAA cracking down on unduly passengers slapping a safety 2500. Dollar fine against one passenger. Who tried to open the cockpit door on a flight to Seattle in December. The for allegedly hitting a flight attendant in the face a similar fight was caught on video in October and this woman hit a flight attendant during a dispute. Delta's NASCAR scene. Bloomberg aluminum. The FAA find her more than 27000. Dollars. These finds are our roar are among the the strongest that we were taken and the agency we don't do these. Zero tolerance programs were off and. These past Sunday I jetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco was diverted to Minneapolis after a passenger began making its staffing notions that flight attendants and others on board. There was also observed that erratic behavior will be. Senior snorting a substance. The tense moments the leans viral. And on this southwest flight earlier this year. A woman with kicked off for refusing to Wear a mask other passengers applauded and she. More than thirteen hundred cases of un relief passengers. Have been reported since February. We have seen an alarming increase in the rate over the last few Morris. And it's something that we needed it under control that's why we're. You're tolerance policy. The number of people lining is also up significantly. From you're the TSA. One point eight million people trapped on Sunday compared to only 200. Pounds and on the same day last year. Our. Megan thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.