Transcript for Crisis on the southern border

This morning this surge of migrant children crossing the southern border is swelling to record numbers. ABC news has learned nearly 4300 children are now in custody a border facilities with Al a parent or guardian. That number increased 25%. In just the last week with a authorities apprehending more than 500 migrant miners each day. Now thousands of children are coming to the border after ticking in my own and he. Many miles. Freedom and Bertini mean Yangtze and number one journalists have not been allowed to view conditions at the facilities but lawyers have spoken to the children inside call the overcrowding severe. With children sleeping on the floor and some waiting five days or more just. Shower scared. Confused. About what was going and not knowing where it or Wear it acts. When they would be ruby. I'm not being able to contracts. And remembers. A source tells ABC news all major border facilities are well over 100% capacity. One facility is at 363%. Capacity. This isn't humanitarian challenge to all of us what the administration has inherited it's a broken. System at the border. The Biden administration is now sending FEMA to the border to help manage the surge stopping short of calling the situation a crisis. Republicans blamed by Eden after reversing some of the trump administration's immigration policies Republican leaders plan to tore the border today. We'll be traveling to the border myself with a twelve other members to see it firsthand to come back with solutions. To make sure our border is secure. To make sure we can end this crisis the Biden has created. We learned overnight the government is opening a new facility in Midland Texas to process some of those children.

