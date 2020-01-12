Transcript for Crucial COVID-19 vaccine vote

This morning a major step forward in getting Americans vaccinated. A panel advising the CDC will give its recommendation today on who should get the vaccine first. Likely health care workers and first responders the military official overseeing distribution says. All Americans should be able to get a shot by June. A 100% of Americans that want the vaccine will had vaccine by that point time. We'll have over 300 million doses available to American public well before that. Additional shipments of Pfizer's vaccine have now arrived in the US from Belgium to supplement what's already here the vaccine is ready to be shipped across the country within 24 hours of the government authorizing it for emergency use. Which is expected after December 10. And the durn a has now joined freezer and applying for emergency use authorization for its vaccine. But doctor at that he felt he says people still need to avoid crowds Wear a mask and socially distance. Hope is on the way. But it is not your yeah. So weak and certain strains and we get creamed and even birthday. Escalation 96000. People are now hospitalized with a virus across the country. In Rhode Island. He'll hospitals will begin admitting patients in this week. Because every hospital in the state is now full and very disappointed that we come to this place cove it is. Preventable disease people would Wear masks and stay distance and stay safe and stay home. We wouldn't be in a pandemic in California the governor is considering new stay at home orders to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed by Christmas. Already in Los Angeles county the ten million residents there can no longer gather indoors or outdoors with anyone outside their household. Outside New York City more than 200 nurses planned to go on strike today demanding more staff. When they say they see dollar signs when we shouldn't bet. We see up cursing at Florida is approaching one million cove the cases but schools there will stay open through next spring the governor explaining why I was. Stated that closing schools. Use in corona virus. Is probably the biggest public health blunder and bottom. Yet it hasn't been remarkably clear and sprained. Clothing school offers virtually nothing. In terms of fire mitigation. But imposes huge costs on our kids. On our parents. And honor society. In Ohio the governor is now asking anyone who can work from home to do so. Unity hospital workers joining the governor remotely sharing their experiences. I don't think the public. Truly understand. What we go through every day the heart rate and the emotion and seeing here on these hate on these patients basement. There's no Joseph. Back here in New York some hospitals are canceling elective surgeries. And are being asked to identify retired workers who could return to duty.

