Transcript for Cruise lines planning a comeback this summer

This morning major cruise lines are navigating toward a potential return to the seized this summer. Nor region says it plans to re launch cruise operations July 1. And carnival cruise line has announced. What it calls a he's an approach which could return eight ships to service as early as August 1. But the company adds quote nothing is final had been stuck here for more than just in case and I do want to go home. More than 70000 cruise ship workers are still stranded at sea in US waters waiting to be allowed back on to the mainland so they can go home Ryan Driscoll this. There's interest and no they can't get me out the shipping yet. You months they can get guests on ships and start sailing again dozens of ships have reported corona virus cases since the start of the year. And passengers can expect changes on board when ship set sail again carnival says it plans to frequently sanitized outdoor furniture and nor more self service food stations. Now staff members will serve the food we're ready cancel building mint is anxious to take his summer vacation which he booked back in November he hasn't canceled his crews yet. Look at aren't yet waited out. I hate it yet it's not right now. And get us for those workers still stranded at sea the cruise lines are working the with the CDC to finalize plans. Allowing the workers to disembark. In the ban Nen just for optics and police yeah. The best interests of the cruise ships to maybe announced their plans after they were able to get even though these are different companies and their competing but as long as. Employees were off the ship because I don't think it's passengers. As much as employees at the heart trouble at. I was hip tens of thousands of people still strain that that is little baffling about polity can move forward here and we do realize it's a major business. They've looked for money from different governments to help out as well when it comes to bail outs. This this is tough. It's tough and I don't want to get in trouble with the cruise ship industry is that by saying. Yeah Emerson but I'm pretty sure there are a lot of people weighing very very carefully right now whether or not they want to be in tight quarters. Out it's the knowing the stories that have been reported. Right here or mr.

